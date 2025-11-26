 Delhi: Speeding SUV Crashes Into Rohini Home, Smashes Through Gate As CCTV Captures Close Call For Elderly Woman
The speeding-related accident in Rohini, reflects a broader road safety problem in the national capital. According to Ministry of Road Transport data cited in the post, more than 72 percent of road accidents in Delhi in 2023 were caused by speeding, contributing to 1,457 fatalities that year.

AditiUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: A high-speed SUV crashed into a house in Delhi’s Rohini area after breaking through the front gate. A CCTV footage captured the vehicle ploughing straight into the living space where an elderly woman was resting. She reportedly escaped without major injury, though the impact destroyed most of the household belongings.

Have a look at the now-viral clip here:

CCTV captures shocking incident

The CCTV clip shared online shows a white SUV accelerating uncontrollably towards the property before ramming through the metal gate and crashing inside. The footage shows the vehicle pushing furniture aside and causing extensive damage to the interior. The elderly woman, who was lying nearby on a sofa, narrowly avoided being struck.

Residents who heard the impact rushed to the spot moments later. The incident has raised concerns over reckless driving in residential areas, particularly as videos of such crashes continue to surface from across the city.

Growing road safety problem in Delhi

The condition of the driver and details of whether any action was taken against them are not available as of writing this report.

However, the householder is now left with extensive damage to the property, though the escape of the woman present at the time has been described as a matter of luck.

