 TMC is a copy of CPI (M), says Tripura CM Manik Saha
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Manik Saha | PTI

Kolkata: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday slammed Trinamool Congress and compared it with the CPI (M).

Taking part in ‘ek bharat shreshtha bharat’ programme in Kolkata, Saha even mentioned that Trinamool Congress got less votes than NOTA in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Tripura.

“Tripura and West Bengal always held a good relationship. But nowadays due to political issues the relationship is fading. TMC had tried to contest in Tripura several times and this time they got lesser votes even than NOTA. IN Bengal I saw only TMC flags are hoisted and flags of the opposition are not allowed but in Tripura even now flags of TMC, Congress and others are still there,” said Saha.

article-image

Comparing TMC with CPI (M), Saha commented that TMC is a ‘modified version of CPI(M).’

“The votes are over but the counting of notes is still going on in Bengal. Every second day scams are surfacing. We all know when it will end. Bengal is the land of Goddess Kali and we should not be worried. Last time BJP had won 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and let TMC be busy in counting notes and BJP will win at least 25 seats,” further mentioned the Tripura Chief Minister also pointing out that there was no ‘poll violence’ in Tripura under BJP government.

Saha also added that the BJP government in Tripura gives 20 per cent DA to people.

article-image

