Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Narendra Modi

Manik Saha, a dentist-turned-politician who led the BJP to victory in Tripura, took the oath of office as the state's Chief Minister for the second consecutive term today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and numerous CMs from BJP-ruled states were present on the oath ceremony at Agartala's Vivekananda Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala for the swearing-in ceremony of Tripura CM-designate Manik Saha.



Manik Saha, who led the BJP to victory, is a dental surgeon who left the Congress party in 2016. He was appointed state party chief in 2020 and elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022.

He was a BJP MP until the change of guard last year. In 2022, Saha took over for Biplab Kumar Deb as the party's leader in the Assembly elections in the northeast state.

In 1988, the Congress-TUJS defeated the Left in the border state and formed the government, but it lost to the Communists in 1993.

CPI(M) and the Congress to boycott ceremony

The CPI(M) and the Congress have decided to boycott the swearing-in ceremony of the second BJP-IPFT administration in order to condemn post-election violence in the state, according to Rakhal Majumder, a senior Left Front leader.

The Left-Congress coalition encouraged the state's new government to restore normalcy.

Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha has announced that the party will skip the BJP-led government's swearing-in ceremony in protest of the post-election violence.

