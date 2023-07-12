TMC Has Shamed Democracy, There Is Atrocity, Anarchy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) four-member fact finding committee comprising Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rekha Verma, Satyapal Singh and Rajdeep Roy on Wednesday reached Kolkata and after visiting the violence-hit South Bengal will also visit North Bengal before submitting their report.

Addressing the media, BJP MP and former Union Minister attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the poll related violence in the state.

Tagore, Netaji's land is now violent

"TMC has shamed democracy. We respect Mamataji as she is a political fighter and had ended 34 years of Left Front regime. But now atrocities and anarchy is there in TMC. It has over powered even the atrocities of Left Front rule. The violence in Bihar during polls is also a past chapter now but the land of Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is now violent," said Prasad.

Questioning Mamata that why is she not facing the media, Prasad questions Congress' Rahul Gandhi and CPI (M)'s Sitaram Yechury about their silence on the violence in West Bengal.

"Even CPI (M) and Congress workers are being beaten up. Why are they silent? The opposition including Mamata Banerjee had slammed BJP but the opposition's silence now on WB proves that they are selfish and can go to any extent in the greed for power," further added the BJP MP.

The BJP MP also expressed his concern whether the fact finding team will be allowed to visit the violence-hit areas and talk to the victims.

Replying to a query, Prasad said Bengal BJP's demand of implementing article 355 it is 'justifiable'.

"The report of the Governor will be read and accordingly a right decision will be taken by the appropriate quarters. The demand of the state BJP is justifiable," added Prasad.

Mamata condemns violence in West Bengal

Soon after the saffron camps interaction with the media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also addressing the media came down heavily on the fact finding team.

Calling it as 'BJPs protection team' and ' provocative team', the West Bengal Chief Minister questioned why such teams are not sent to Manipur and Tripura.

"Manipur is burning and I dont know how many people have died. But such teams are not sent there. In Tripura when 95 per cent seats go for polls uncontested even then such team are not sent. Such team along with central agencies are only sent in Bengal to malign the state. Our team faced violence in Tripura. our team was not allowed in Assam during NRC protest," added Mamata.