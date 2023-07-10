West Bengal: BJP To Move HC Over Violence, Alleged False Voting In Rural Polls

West Bengal Governor flies to Delhi to submit report on poll violence to Shah |

Kolkata: Amid incidents of sporadic violence even during repolling at 696 booths on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to move Calcutta High Court on Tuesday over the alleged false voting and violence during the rural polls on July 8.

Addressing the media, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha had 'ignored' the points mentioned by BJP for repolling.

“We have given a list of at least 6,000 booths where repolling is necessary. None of those booths went for repoll. In the name of poll it was loot. We will move the court asking for repoll and a CBI probe for the deaths that happened during the poll. Death rally is not stopping in Bengal," said Adhikari.

The Leader of Opposition also mentioned that the SEC is working at the behest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Fact-finding team of 4 to visit strife-torn areas

Incidentally, a fact finding team of four members comprising Ravishankar Prasad, former Union Minister, Satyapal Singh, former Commissioner of Mumbai police, Rajdeep Roy MP and Rekha Verma, BJP national vice president and MP to visit Kolkata and will also visit the violence-hit areas to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam of Calcutta High Court had sought a report from Inspector General of BSF and Nodal Officer who was appointed for deployment of central forces for rural polls in connection to a PIL filed by state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury moved High Court demanding court monitored probe for violence during rural polls.

"We also demanded an independent agency probe over contempt of court done by the ruling party. Central forces were not there in at least 80 per cent of polling booths. We can say that Didi is more important for Modi than Bengal BJP," claimed Chowdhury.

Taking a potshot at the Congress Bengal president, the Leader of Opposition said that Chowdhury should first try and 'expel' Abhishek Manu Singhvi for fighting case on behalf of TMC.

"Biriyani in Patna and fight in Bengal between Congress and TMC cannot go together," claimed Adhikari.