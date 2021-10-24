TMC demands arrest of suspects who 'attacked' MP Sushmita Dev's car in Tripura: Here's all you need to know

Days after the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev's car in Tripura, a TMC delegation on Saturday met Tripura's Deputy Inspector General of Police and submitted a memorandum demanding arrest of those involved in the "attack".

A five-member TMC delegation consisting of MP Sushmita Dev, MP Shantu Sen, West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, and local leaders met Tripura DIG L Darlong and submitted a memorandum to the police to arrest the culprits, reported ANI.

"It was hooliganism and a criminal act in broad daylight. We have witnesses also of the incident. Earlier, our leader and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also visited the state about a month ago. He was attacked, we did a police complaint, but no one has been arrested yet. This is not how democracy works," Sushmita Dev told media, reported news agency ANI.

She further warned of a bigger agitation in the state in order to seek justice and said that the party will democratically show its strength and protest to demand justice from the state government.

"Tripura is not a state outside the country where different laws are applicable. We want justice and arrest of the culprits. If there is no action taken by the state government as per law, then we will show our strength democratically and protest to demand justice. We will stand tall and fight back," she added.

The attack:

Earlier on Friday, the cars of TMC MP and her supporters were allegedly vandalised by unknown people in Amtali near Agartala. TMC alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are behind the attack. After which the Amtali Police has lodged a complaint and an investigation is underway.

"During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars. They beat our workers. It is clear that BJP is 'Bharatiya Gunda Party'. Chief Minister Biplab Deb is giving them protection. The attackers did not even bother to cover their faces. Chief Minister is a useless fellow," Dev had told ANI.

Trinamool Congress launches 12-day statewide programme:

On Thursday, the Trinamool Congress launched a 12-day statewide programme -- 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool (Trinamool for Tripura)' -- to highlight the vision, schemes and messages of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Announcing the party's first mega event in Tripura, Dev and the state's steering committee convener Subal Bhowmik told the media on Thursday that through the Tripurar Jonno Trinamool' programme, party leaders would reach out to the people at the grassroots level across the state.

She said that covering eight districts, 58 blocks and 20 urban local bodies of Tripura, the party leaders would interact with the people and listen to their issues arising out of the 'miss-governance' of the BJP.

Dev, whose father and former Union minister late Santosh Mohan Dev was instrumental in installing a Congress-led government in Tripura in 1988, quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool on August 16 and has been touring the entire state to strengthen the party organisation.

Eyeing the Assembly polls in Tripura scheduled in 2023, senior Trinamool leaders, including ministers and MPs, are frequently visiting the state since July to build the organisation and garner support in BJP-ruled Tripura.

A series of violent incidents involving Trinamool leaders from West Bengal and Tripura occurred in the state after which many leaders were also arrested.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

