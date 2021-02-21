TMC cries foul over CBI's summon to Abhishek Banerjee's wife in coal pilferage case

Kolkata: In a fresh new move the CBI officials have stated that Rujira Narula will be quizzed at her residence as post sunset no woman can be quizzed outside.
Notably, since the wife of the TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was not there at her residence when the CBI officials went there to serve notice, they have left a contact number when Rujira is supposed to contact after she returns home. The CBI officials wanted to quiz her at 3 pm.
Notably, till the time of reporting Rujira didn’t return back to her residence.
However, reacting to the move, Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media and wrote that this is a planned action against the ruling TMC.
“At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down,” read the tweet of the TMC Diamond Harbour MP.
Union Minister of state Babul Supriyo mentioned that the days of the ruling Trinamool Congress is numbered and also that the kingpin behind every scams will come out soon.
“Everybody is aware who is the actual kingpin behind every scams in West Bengal. The names will be out soon,” mentioned the singer-turned-politician.
However, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that this act is to counter the special court’s summon to Union Home Minister Amit Shah against defamation charges brought by Abhishek Banerjee in 2018.
Notably, a special court designated for MPs and MLAs had also asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be present before it on February 22 over his alleged comments on the ruling Trinamool Congress from Mayo road public meeting in 2018.
The Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that the CBI is getting scope in West Bengal as Mamata Banerjee run Kolkata police is inactive when it comes to the ruling party’s leaders.
Echoing Sujan Chakraborty, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also claimed that this incident was ‘expected and not surprising’.