TMC cries foul over CBI's summon to Abhishek Banerjee's wife in coal pilferage case

Kolkata: In a fresh new move the CBI officials have stated that Rujira Narula will be quizzed at her residence as post sunset no woman can be quizzed outside.

Notably, since the wife of the TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was not there at her residence when the CBI officials went there to serve notice, they have left a contact number when Rujira is supposed to contact after she returns home. The CBI officials wanted to quiz her at 3 pm.

Notably, till the time of reporting Rujira didn’t return back to her residence.

However, reacting to the move, Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media and wrote that this is a planned action against the ruling TMC.

“At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down,” read the tweet of the TMC Diamond Harbour MP.