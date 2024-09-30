 Tirupati Laddus Row: 'At Least Gods Should Be Kept Away From Politics,' Says SC
Tirupati Laddus Row: 'At Least Gods Should Be Kept Away From Politics,' Says SC

Tirupati Laddus Row: 'At Least Gods Should Be Kept Away From Politics,' Says SC

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: Observing that at least the Gods should be kept away from politics, the Supreme Court on Monday sought to know what was the proof that contaminated ghee was used in making Tirupati laddus.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan also asked why was there a need to make a public statement when a probe had already been ordered into the matter.

Observation Made By The Bench

"At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics," the bench observed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that it was a matter of faith and if contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus, it was unacceptable.

The hearing in the matter is underway.

The bench is hearing a batch of pleas seeking a probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

About The Claim Made By Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party has accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains.

