 Rajinikanth REACTS To Tirupati Laddu Controversy At Chennai Airport (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajinikanth REACTS To Tirupati Laddu Controversy At Chennai Airport (VIDEO)

Rajinikanth REACTS To Tirupati Laddu Controversy At Chennai Airport (VIDEO)

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan warned Karthi on X to be careful before speaking about religious matters

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Rajinikanth |

Superstar Rajinikanth reacted to the ongoing Tirupati Laddu controversy on Saturday (September 28). He was snapped at the Chennai airport and was clicked by Paparazzi. The actor was questioned about the controversy surrounding the alleged presence of animal fats in the laddus.

To which the Thalaivar kept smiling and stated to the reporters, "Sorry, no comment." The clip of his comment went viral on the internet. He has always avoided commenting on contentious matters and this was just one of the cases where he decided to stay silent on the issue.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Video: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At...
article-image
Read Also
Video: Rajinikanth Gets Angry As Reporters Ask Him Political Question On Udhayanidhi Stalin At...
article-image

The Andhra Pradesh government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of ghee adulteration in the revered Tirumala Venkateswara temple's Laddu prasadam. Led by Sarvashresth Tripathi, Guntur Range Inspector General of Police, the SIT will also probe other irregularities.

FPJ Shorts
SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1
SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1
'Washout Left Us Gutted': Fans React After Rain, Wet Outfield Abandons Day 2 Of IND vs BAN Kanpur Test
'Washout Left Us Gutted': Fans React After Rain, Wet Outfield Abandons Day 2 Of IND vs BAN Kanpur Test
Karnataka: Bellari Man Suffers Stroke After Barber Accidently Twists His Neck During 'Free Head Massage'
Karnataka: Bellari Man Suffers Stroke After Barber Accidently Twists His Neck During 'Free Head Massage'
Mumbai: 5 Baby Crocodiles Seized At Airport; 2 Passengers Arrested
Mumbai: 5 Baby Crocodiles Seized At Airport; 2 Passengers Arrested

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan warned Karthi on X to be careful before speaking about religious matters.

Karthi on X wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards."

Read Also
Vettaiyan Prevue: Supercop Rajinikanth Is At Odds With Amitabh Bachchan; Big B's Dubbed Voice Fails...
article-image

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in action drama film Veetaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions. Also, in Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajinikanth REACTS To Tirupati Laddu Controversy At Chennai Airport (VIDEO)

Rajinikanth REACTS To Tirupati Laddu Controversy At Chennai Airport (VIDEO)

'Raha Ke Papa' Ranbir Kapoor Cuts Cake With Paps On 42nd Birthday Outside His Mumbai Residence Vastu

'Raha Ke Papa' Ranbir Kapoor Cuts Cake With Paps On 42nd Birthday Outside His Mumbai Residence Vastu

Ronit Roy Refuses To Work With Vashu Bhagnani After 'Painful' Experience On BMCM, Claims Payment Was...

Ronit Roy Refuses To Work With Vashu Bhagnani After 'Painful' Experience On BMCM, Claims Payment Was...

Flying Beast Aka Gaurav Taneja REACTS After Viral Video Of Wife Ritu Rathee Talking About 'Being...

Flying Beast Aka Gaurav Taneja REACTS After Viral Video Of Wife Ritu Rathee Talking About 'Being...

Rapper Diddy Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Accused Of Raping & Impregnating Former Model

Rapper Diddy Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Accused Of Raping & Impregnating Former Model