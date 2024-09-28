Rajinikanth REACTS To Tirupati Laddu Controversy At Chennai Airport (VIDEO)

Rajinikanth |

Superstar Rajinikanth reacted to the ongoing Tirupati Laddu controversy on Saturday (September 28). He was snapped at the Chennai airport and was clicked by Paparazzi. The actor was questioned about the controversy surrounding the alleged presence of animal fats in the laddus.

To which the Thalaivar kept smiling and stated to the reporters, "Sorry, no comment." The clip of his comment went viral on the internet. He has always avoided commenting on contentious matters and this was just one of the cases where he decided to stay silent on the issue.

Check out the video:

The Andhra Pradesh government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of ghee adulteration in the revered Tirumala Venkateswara temple's Laddu prasadam. Led by Sarvashresth Tripathi, Guntur Range Inspector General of Police, the SIT will also probe other irregularities.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan warned Karthi on X to be careful before speaking about religious matters.

Karthi on X wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards."

Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards. — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) September 24, 2024

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in action drama film Veetaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions. Also, in Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures.