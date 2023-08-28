Three New Entrants In INDIA Alliance? BSP, SAD, And INLD Rumoured To Join Opposition Bloc

Rumours have it that there could be three new entrants to the INDIA alliance, a nation-wide coalition of anti-BJP parties, formed to give an alternative to PM Narendra Modi-led NDA. Speculations are rife that while BSP's Mayawati has had a telephonic conversation with Congress' Sonia Gandhi, SAD's Sukhbir Badal and INLD's Abhay Chautala are also in touch with Nitish Kumar.

Mayawati's alleged call with Sonia Gandhi

Social media platforms on Monday were abuzz about an alleged phone call between Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Social media accounts stated that both Mayawati and Sonia Gandhi discussed the possibility of the BSP joining the INDIA alliance,

Some accounts also stated that seat-sharing equations regarding Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections were allegedly discussed between the two leaders.

The accounts, mostly Congress supporters, claimed that the inclusion of the BSP in INDIA alliance could help in the Western UP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati had earlier thanked Rahul for BJY invitation

The BSP chief, during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, had thanked Rahul Gandhi for inviting her to join the yatra.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP chief had said, "Best wishes for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and thanks to Rahul Gandhi for writing a letter to me to take part in the yatra."

She, however, did not join the Yatra at any point.

Speculations about INLD, SAD joining INDIA meeting in Mumbai

Speculations are rife about Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Chautala joining the INDIA alliance during its upcoming meeting in Mumbai on August 31.

Social media was abuzz with claims that Chautala will travel to Mumbai to attend the INDIA alliance meeting. INLD is one of the influential parties of Haryana, where elections are due next year.

Reports also indicated that Shiromani Akali Dal, a former ally of the BJP which broke up over the three farm laws, is also in touch with Nitish Kumar. Discussions are on about the party joining the INDIA alliance.

Nitish Kumar, speaking to reporters on Sunday, said discussions are ongoing with many other parties about their inclusion in opposition alliance. He said the BJP is scared and attacking him because all parties are joining hands against the saffron party.

