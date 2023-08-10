 Mumbai News: MVA Leaders Review Preparations For INDIA Alliance Meeting
MVA Leaders visited the Grand Hyatt hotel in Vakola to review preparations for the upcoming INDIA meeting .

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders on Thursday visited the Grand Hayat hotel at Vakola and reviewed the preparations for the meeting of new grand opposition alliance INDIA scheduled this month end. MPCC Chief Nana Patole, former CM Ashok Chavan, MPCC working President Naseem Khan, MRCC Chief Varsha Gaikwad, AICC secretary Prithviraj Sathe, former MP Sanjay Nirupam, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut, MP Anil Desai and NCP's Narendra Varma were present at the occasion.

The leaders reviewed the preparations for the INDIA block's meeting on August 31 and September 1 and also discussed the nitty grittiness of the preparations for the meeting. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: INDIA To Meet MahaYuti Govt In City On September 1, Says Sanjay Raut
