Three killed in accident on National Highway 44 in Telangana's Ranga Reddy

Picture for representation | File

Ranga Reddy: Three members of a family were killed on National Highway 44 at Peddashapur village in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Sunday, said the police.

The three deceased Gopal, his wife Anjali and daughter Swati died on the spot, added the police.

According to the police, "Today, an accident occurred at Peddashapur village on NH 44 at around 2 pm.

"The driver of the Eicher vehicle going from Shadnagar to Shamshabad drove in a rash and negligent manner. The three victims Gopal, his wife Anjali and daughter Swati died on the spot," Shamshabad Inspector A Sreedhar Kumar.

"We have taken the vehicle into custody. Further investigation is going on," added the police.