Three grounded B737 freighter planes back in operation: SpiceJet

New Delhi: No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Monday said it has re-started operations of three Boeing 737 freighter aircraft that were grounded earlier this month.

The three planes were grounded due to a "potential defect" after an advice from Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) that had converted these aircraft into freighters.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the airline said the three grounded B737 freighter aircraft shall return to operations effective December 23, 2019 basis the resolution provided by IAI.