'Threat to personal safety': Days after violent clash, Assam govt sparks fury with advisory against travel to Mizoram

Days after violent clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border left six policemen dead and numerous others injured, The Assam government has now issued an advisory, urging people of the state to avoid travelling to Mizoram. And for the people of Assam presently in the neighbouring state, the government has emphasised the need to "utmost caution". Needless to say, the situation has not sat well with many.
"Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted," said the advisory issued by MS Manivannan, Commissioner and secretary, Home and political department.
The Assam Police has also issued a notification saying that in order to check trafficking of illicit drugs, all incoming vehicles from Mizoram will be thoroughly checked at all the entry points along the Assam-Mizoram border.
A day earlier, a top police official had said that a team of the that a team of state police including CID officers were leaving for Delhi to take lawful action relating to the conspiracy behind the incident.
While the advisory has outraged many, officials in Assam have justified it. "In the video footage, Mizoram civilians are threatening us and they are carrying weapons too. So we have issued an advisory for the people of Assam not to visit Mizoram. If somebody still goes there, we will not take his/her responsibility," Cachar Guardian Minister Ashok Singhal was quoted as saying.
Over the last few hours, as news of the advisory provoked debate online, several Congress leaders have come forward to register their criticism. "Most embarrassing day in the history of the country! When the countrymen are unable to move from one province to another, do the Chief Minister and Home Minister have the right to continue in their posts? If Modi is there then this is possible!" party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.
"Assam govt issues an advisory asking people not to travel to Mizoram. Instead of diffusing tensions, the BJP govt in Assam seems determined to escalate them. This in addition to the blockade of Mizoram will only deteriorate relations. But is this exactly what HM Amit Shah wants!" contended fellow party leader Dr Shama Mohamed.