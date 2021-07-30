'Threat to personal safety': Days after violent clash, Assam govt sparks fury with advisory against travel to Mizoram

Days after violent clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border left six policemen dead and numerous others injured, The Assam government has now issued an advisory, urging people of the state to avoid travelling to Mizoram. And for the people of Assam presently in the neighbouring state, the government has emphasised the need to "utmost caution". Needless to say, the situation has not sat well with many.

"Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted," said the advisory issued by MS Manivannan, Commissioner and secretary, Home and political department.

The Assam Police has also issued a notification saying that in order to check trafficking of illicit drugs, all incoming vehicles from Mizoram will be thoroughly checked at all the entry points along the Assam-Mizoram border.

A day earlier, a top police official had said that a team of the that a team of state police including CID officers were leaving for Delhi to take lawful action relating to the conspiracy behind the incident.