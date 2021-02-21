Thousands of farmers hold mega rally against farm laws in Punjab's Barnala

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) along with Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union held a grand rally today in Punjab's Barnala district against the three agri laws introduced by the BJP-led central government. The rally saw massive footfall, with people from all sections of society, irrespective of age and gender attending the rally in huge numbers.
The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) on its Twitter handle had said that the rally is of historic importance as the farmers' union and the agricultural laborer's union are coming together to agitate against the opressive state.
A report in Hindustan Times read, with the leadership of BKU Ugrahan, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, the leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the protesting farmers' union, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ruldu Singh Mansa also participated in the maha rally. Many women took part in the rally in huge numbers and donned yellow dupatta symbolising their stand with the union.
To motivate and boost the morale of the agitators, sufi singers too attended and performed at the rally.
The union's leader Rakesh Tikait has also scheduled series Kisan Maha Panchayats against the farm laws in the upcoming week.
Meanwhile today Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met a group of protesting farmers from Uttar Pradesh at the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the three contentious Central agricultural laws.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief met the farm leaders for lunch to dicuss the the new laws among other issues. There was, however, no clarity on the names of farm leaders, and the unions they belong to.
Kejriwal had said his government will help trace the farmers who have been missing since the violence on January 26 during a tractor parade by the protesting farmers, and asserted that if needed, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre in this regard.
Kejriwal had also visited one of the protest sites at Singhu border in December and challenged the Centre to have an open debate with them in the three laws.
The farmers' from across the country since November 2020 have been demanding the rollback of Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act passed by the Parliament in September, 2020.