'Those who are scared of truth...': Rahul Gandhi reacts to arrest of journalist Mandeep Punia

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reacted to the arrest of freelance reporter Mandeep Punia, saying that those who are scared of truth arrest true journalists.
Delhi Police arrested Punia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for over two months.
Sharing a video which shows Punia being detained by Delhi Police at Singhu border, the Wayanad MP said in a tweet in Hindi, "Those who are scared fo truth arrest true journalists."
According to Delhi Police, Poonia was arrested on Saturday night. An FIR under the IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions) and section 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) has been filed against Poonia at Alipur police station, the police said.
Another journalist, Dharmender Singh, was also briefly picked up and later let go after he showed his press ID, police said.
Punia was produced before a court on Sunday afternoon.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.