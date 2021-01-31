'Those who are scared of truth...': Rahul Gandhi reacts to arrest of journalist Mandeep Punia

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reacted to the arrest of freelance reporter Mandeep Punia, saying that those who are scared of truth arrest true journalists.

Delhi Police arrested Punia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for over two months.

Sharing a video which shows Punia being detained by Delhi Police at Singhu border, the Wayanad MP said in a tweet in Hindi, "Those who are scared fo truth arrest true journalists."