ReleaseMandeepPunia: Twitterati condemn arrest of journalist from Singhu border, demand release

New Delhi: Twitter users on Sunday sought the release of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by the Delhi Police was Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a station house officer (SHO) at the Singhu border.
The police said that Punia was jumping the roadblocks and barricades when the alleged incident took place.
Another journalist, Dharmender Singh, was also briefly picked up and later let go after he showed his press ID, police said.
"Mandeep has been booked under sections 186 IPC (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). The case is registered at the Alipur police station," said a senior police officer.
Punia will be produced in the court later in the day.
Punia worked as a freelancer for several publications including magazine The Caravan.
Twitter users launched a campaign seeking the release of Punia. Shiv Sena leader and actor Urmila Matondkar also lent her voice in demanding release of Punia.
She tweeted: "Upsetting n stifling to see REAL n hardworking journalists just disappear..where r those heavy weight leaders/ministers who took time n efforts to tweet about #freedofpress while #Arnab was questioned #ReleaseMandeepPunia Where is #MandeepPunia ??@FreedomofPress.
The Caravan's politicial editor Hartosh Singh Bal said "we'll take whatever legal recourse is necessary."
