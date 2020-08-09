This is so scary! Twitter in shock as thousands gather in Delhi for morning jog, cycling

With a highest single-day spike of 64,399 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 21 lakh on Sunday, while the death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.
Delhi registered 16 more fatalities.
However, despite the increasing numbers, Delhi folks didn’t shy away to show up for their morning jog and cycling near Raisina Hills in New Delhi.
Thousands thronged to get their dose of vitamin D and some exercise to beat the lockdown blues.
A Twitter user shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “THESE visuals should scare us all! In the middle of pandemic with a new record of cases being set everyday, this is how Delhi is keeping up with social distancing. Thousands gather near Raisina for their morning jog and cycling! A few have their masks on. Scary!!!”
The video drew massive attention on the micro blogging platform.
One user wrote, "These people were never scared.. Super spreaders they are!! ... If such a crisis didn't scare them then I don't know what will!!!"
"People have accepted that Corona Virus is here to stay. So they are just going along as usual," added another.
Here are some more reactions.
Delhi recorded 1,404 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.44 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 4,098, authorities said.
The number of daily cases after dipping to three-figure count last Sunday, has again shown a rise in the last few days, recording in excess of 1,000.
Also, the number of tests have shown a rise in the last few days, with the Saturday figure being 24,592, as per the latest bulletin.
The active cases tally on Saturday rose to 10,667, from 10,409 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.
The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 4,082 on Friday.
The Saturday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,098 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,44,127. The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 5.7 per cent while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent, as per the bulletin.
Meanwhile, the Union heath secretary took a meeting through video-conferencing with health departments of Delhi and a few other states, to review the measures for controlling Covid-19, it said.
According to the Saturday bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 10,469 are vacant.
Also, 2,549 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.
According to the bulletin, 1,29,362 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.
The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,372.
The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Saturday stood at 19,902 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 5,500, in all adding to 24,592, according to the bulletin.
The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 11,68,295.
The number of tests done per million, as on Saturday was 61,489, it said.
On Saturday, the number of containment zones stood at 478.
With inputs from PTI