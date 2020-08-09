This is so scary! Twitter in shock as thousands gather in Delhi for morning jog, cycling

With a highest single-day spike of 64,399 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 21 lakh on Sunday, while the death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

Delhi registered 16 more fatalities.

However, despite the increasing numbers, Delhi folks didn’t shy away to show up for their morning jog and cycling near Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

Thousands thronged to get their dose of vitamin D and some exercise to beat the lockdown blues.

A Twitter user shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “THESE visuals should scare us all! In the middle of pandemic with a new record of cases being set everyday, this is how Delhi is keeping up with social distancing. Thousands gather near Raisina for their morning jog and cycling! A few have their masks on. Scary!!!”