'They shouted Jai Shri Slogans': CPI's women's association on thugs involved in Gargi College 'mass molestation' case

Left-group AIDWA on Monday alleged that CAA supporters were involved in the "molestation" of students at the all-women Gargi College during a cultural festival last week.

The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) condemned the incident and demanded that the police take cognisance of the alleged incident and immediately book the culprits.

"A group of pro-CAA protestors passed by and broke into the premises. They scaled the walls of the college to enter it. They were drunk and shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans. They molested and manhandled the girls," it said in a statement.

It also demanded that the university looks into the "insensitive and irresponsible behaviour" of the college authorities.

The AIDWA, along with the Students' Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India, will protest against the "rampant goondaism by saffron forces in college and university campuses", it said .

Scores of students of the college on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed the cultural festival on February 6.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) will issue a notice to both the Gargi College administration and police to find why no action has been taken in the matter.

"We met many students at the Gargi College today, who narrated horrifying ordeals faced by them during the fest held a few days back. Neither the college administration nor the police has taken any action in the matter. Delhi Commission of Women is issuing a notice to both the college and the police to find out why an FIR has not been registered nor have any arrests taken place?" Swati Maliwal, chairperson of DCW told reporters.

The Delhi Police said it has launched a probe into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage to gather evidence.

Police, however, have not received a complaint in this regard, a senior officer said.

The students alleged that they were threatened by the intruders, who also made objectionable remarks and used cuss words. They also claimed that auto drivers, who had parked their vehicles outside the main gate of the college, also entered the campus.

"The college had hired bouncers for security. The college security was also standing right there and watching it all. My friend, who was molested, rushed to a security guard and pleaded him for help but he did not move," a BA student said.