Gargi College Mass Molestation Update: Delhi Women Commission issues notice to cops, administration; Delhi police orders probe

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday visited the college premises and held talks with the girl students, following which she spoke to mediapersons.

"We met many students at the Gargi College today, who narrated horrifying ordeals faced by them during the fest held a few days back. Neither the college administration nor the police has taken any action in the matter. Delhi Commission of Women is issuing a notice to both the college and the police to find out why an FIR has not been registered nor have any arrests taken place?" Maliwal told reporters here.

"When the DCW can reach and record the statements of the girls in the college then what was the administration waiting for? The girls have told us that molestation happened in front of the security personnel but no action was taken," Maliwal said.

Delhi police have begun a probe into the matter of alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetanjali Khandelwal will lead the investigation into the alleged sexual harassment case of female students in Delhi's Gargi College.

"Geetanjali Khandelwal is in touch with the Principal of the college over the incident," said Delhi Police.

While speaking to ANI on Monday a woman student said that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus.

Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of girls by a group of men who had gatecrashed a college cultural festival, demanding strict action against the intruders.

The students alleged that they were threatened by the intruders, who also made objectionable remarks and used cuss words. They also claimed that auto drivers, who had parked their vehicles outside the main gate of the college, also entered the campus.

"The college had hired bouncers for security. The college security was also standing right there and watching it all. My friend, who was molested, rushed to a security guard and pleaded him for help but he did not move," a BA student said.