'They responded with alacrity on Arnab's arrest': Shillong Times' Patricia Mukhim quits EGI over silence in case against her

Padma Shri awardee and veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim has resigned from the Editors Guild of India and alleged that the body only defends celebrity journalists, reported NDTV.

The journalist who is the editor of The Shillong Times in her resignation letter cited the Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that the Guild responded to the TV anchor's arrest with alarcity. However, it failed to issue any statement in her case.

Mukhim also said that she had briefed the Guild about the case in detail. In her letter, she said, "I now wish to resign from its membership. There are several reasons for doing so. First, as a journalist, I don't belong to that august league of celebrity editors whose newspapers are widely read and web-based news portals are hugely popular."

She added: "I come from the fringes both geographically and in terms of my own status in an association I consider hierarchical by its very composition. I had shared this High Court order with the Guild hoping that it would at least give out a statement condemning it but there was and has been complete silence from the executive."