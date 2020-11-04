'Shocked to learn about the arrest': Editors Guild of India condemns arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami

The Editors Guild has asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly. "We condemn the sudden arrest and find it extremely distressing. The Guild calls upon the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media,” Editors Guild said in a statement.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday in an abetment to suicide case. A team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence in Mumbai. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

The Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife have been physically assaulted. According to reports, police entered Goswami's residence today and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him. Republic TV channel telecast visuals of Mumbai Police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the state CID will re-investigate the case. The case was closed by the Raigad Police last year. Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik were found dead at their bungalow in Alibaug in May 2018. Naik’s daughter Adnya claimed non-payment of dues by Republic TV had driven her father and grandmother to suicide.