There is a war-like situation in J&K, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that there is a war-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which should be discussed on priority in the Upper House.

"The entire Valley is under curfew. Political leaders including three former chief ministers are under house arrest. There is a war-like situation in the state. So this should be discussed on priority," said Azad.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today decided to delay the Zero Hour submissions listed for the day due to scheduled "Urgent Legislative Business".