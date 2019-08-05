Mobile internet services suspended in Jammu, Section 144 imposed

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

"Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu," said Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan. In Jammu, the government has imposed Section 144, which prevent the gathering of more than four in the area. "Any pre-planned congregation/sudden unforeseen congregation of ritualistic nature shall be conducted with the prior approval of the District Magistrate," the order read. Schools and colleges of the district have been shut down until further order.

The mobile and internet services were partially suspended in Kashmir valley on Sunday. Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up. Leaders of all major political parties in the state met here on Sunday and urged India and Pakistan not to take any step which may disturb the peace and escalate tensions between the two countries.

"I appeal to India and Pakistan not to take any step that may escalate tension between the two countries because it will harm both the nations," parties said in a declaration. On August 2, the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.