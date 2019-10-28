The spectacular viral space photograph of India on Diwali is sadly a hoax

Among the many traditions in Diwali, circulating a fake image of India on Diwali from the space shouldn’t be one.

Since the last few years, Netizens have been circulating an image during Diwali every year that is supposedly an image captured by one of the NASA satellites. The same picture was found being retweeted on Twitter again this year.

Though the image is one of the most spectacular pictures of India, sadly it is still not even a real photograph. A 2012 report by Mashable says that the image is a “composite of satellite photos of India created by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 2003.”