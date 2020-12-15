'The Presidential Years': Pranab Mukherjee's son urges publishers to stop disputed memoir; daughter disagrees

New Delhi: 'The Presidential Years', the new book by late former President Pranab Mukherjee which presented a critical point of view for the Congress party, has thrown up a very public controversy among the ranks of the grand old party, with veteran leaders visibly uncomfortable with the several contentious remarks made in the book.

The latest addition to this row are Pranab Mukherjee's scions — Abhijeet and Sharmistha Mukherjee — who stand at crossroads marked by contradicting opinions on the content of the book.

The ex-President's son Abhijit Mukherjee on Tuesday tweeted that being the son of the late author, he has requested the publishers to "immediately stop" the publication of the memoir since "motivated excerpts" from the book are floating on "certain media platforms" without his written consent.

Abhijit, a former Congress MP, said that he intended to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before its publication, and that he believed his father, Pranab Mukherjee, would have wanted him to do the same had he been alive today.

"I, the Son of the author of the Memoir " The Presidential Memoirs " request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which is already floating in certain media platforms without my written consent," tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee, tagging the publisher, Rupa Publications, in his post.

"Since my father is no more, I being his son want to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before it's publication as I believe , had my father been alive today, he too would have done the same," he continued.

Adding, "Therefore, I being his son request You to immediately stop it's publication without my written consent till I go through its contents ! I have already sent you a detailed letter in this regard which will reach You soon!"