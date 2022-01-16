'The poor man is finished, not poverty': Migrants face distress due restrictions amid COVID-19 surge in UP's Noida

Noida: Migrants in Noida are facing hardships due to the COVID-19 restrictions being extended by the local administration due to rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh.

The Noida administration on Saturday extended Covid restrictions till further orders. It must be noted that several curbs related to coronavirus were announced on January 5 when the district crossed 1,000 active cases

"We don't have any work as companies are closed due to the curfew. We are not getting any ration by the govt as we did in the first lockdown. The poor man is finished, not poverty" a migrant worker said.

As per the guidelines, the night curfew will be in place across the district from 10.30 PM to 6 PM on all days.

The development comes as Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 1,817 cases and one death, taking the active tally to 11,941. As per latest updates, a majority of the cases in the state are being reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Due to rise in COVID cases, the monitoring committees and Integrated Covid Command Centres have been made functional across districts for effective management.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also chaired a meeting to review COVID situation. He also inspected arrangements related to COVID-19 management in King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

Speaking to reporters, Yogi informed that the state has around 1.03 lakh active cases.

"Lucknow has reported 2,300 positive cases today, active cases stand at 16,300. Less than 1 per cent patients are admitted to hospital," he added.

"Vaccination drive has been so well that third wave hasn't impacted us as much. UP vaccinated around over 22.87 crore people, of which 21.37 lakh are children aged between 15-18 tears and 3.87 lakh are people above 60 years of age or those with comorbidities with booster doses," Yogi said.

In light of surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered that all schools and colleges will remain closed till January 23, 2022.

On January 5, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered to close all government and private schools for students up to class 10 till January 16.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:53 PM IST