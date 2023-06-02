Amidst facing a lot of flak from the opposition parties, with many eventually boycotting it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally inaugurated the new parliament building on 28th May. With an area of around 224,600 sq ft, the new building was constructed as part of the central government's Central Vista Redevelopment Project. While, the opposition has blatantly boycotted the move by terming it as an attack on the constitution and democracy, many came forward to praise the architectural wonder.

Youth Activist and Social Worker Vikalp Singh praised the new building and called it a "work of art and architectural marvel." Singh also said that while the old building was reflective of Lutyen's culture, the new building represents Indian cultures and values at its best.

"Right from the name of the entrances i.e. Gyan Dwaar, Shakti Dwaar, and Karm Dwaar you get the essence of the principles to a better life that has been explained in our scriptures. The Constitution Hall has a series of exhibits that show the evolution of democracy in the country from Vedic era to the contemporary world. Then, the historical Sengol being placed in the Parliament, the Sarva Dharma prayer, all of this enough to tell how this new building presents and celebrates India's idea of democracy at its best."

"As our Prime Minister described it- the building is a perfect combination of Virasat (Heritage), Vastu(Architecture), Kala (Art) and Kaushal (Skill). The themes of both the houses have been beautifully crafted, as the interiors of Lok Sabha are based on our national bird Peacock while the interiors of Rajya Sabha are themed after Lotus- the national flower of India. A mural of Akhand Bharat at the new parliament represents what our country's resolve is, it is to make it great again. Photographs and artworks of historical stalwarts like Chanakya, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar also reflects the influence of a rich culture and history" ,said Singh.

Singh also praised the overall design of the structure and said that the touch of modernity with the essence of our culture is exceptionally well presented through this new building. He also said that since there are high chances of increasing the number of elected representatives in both the houses by 2026, it is appropriate to have a larger house which is capable of increased seating. While commenting on the 9 years of the Modi Government, Singh said that there has been some splendid amount of work that has been done in public welfare and he wishes that the government would continue to do that in future as well.