The killing fields that India has become amid the second wave of Covid-19

One has only to see the long queues of people standing outside hospitals. Then one sees the number of people who have collapsed by the sidewalks. And then you learn that they have collapsed because neither could they get beds in the hospitals nor access to oxygen to ease their breathing. All were victims of a ham-handed government policy on the Covid front.

You are then exposed to the lineup of corpses outside crematoriums. The worst hit are those in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the state from which Narendra Modi, the prime minister, has chosen to get elected. The lineup is so long, that the managers have been left with no option but to issue token numbers. “Don’t crowd arounFFd,” says the manager. “Come when your number is called.” And when will that be? He has no answer. And when photographers published photographs of the bodies lying around, the first reaction of the state was to erect barricades so that no pix could be taken. Out of sight is out of mind, right?

You can see pyres burning all along the ghats – the concreted platforms along the major rivers – Ganga and the Yamuna. And if you want to know how bad the situation is, just view the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sq8j1q8j6A. The flames, the lineup of corpses, and the wailing of crowds leave any observer with the taste of ashes in the mouth. In the state of Karnataka, the government found it had run out of space in graveyards and crematoriums and advised its people to cremate or busy the bodies anywhere, even in their backyards (https://www.deccanherald.com/state/top-karnataka-stories/karnataka-permits-cremation-burial-of-covid-19-victims-on-land-or-farmhouses-owned-by-their-families-976938.html).

Free Press Journal knew that this would happen – on 9 April this year (https://www.freepressjournal.in/analysis/a-shrinking-middle-class-could-roil-india-badly), it was among the first to warn the government that if the Election Commission (EC) did not immediately stop the milling of crowds without masks or social distancing, there would be hell to pay. Both the PM and the EC blithely ignored the warnings. Instead, the ruling party kept on calling for more rallies, each with thousands of people converging without masks, without social distancing. This was topped by the Kumbh Mela, where millions gathered to take a dip in the holy Ganges. Expect the numbers in UP to be higher than anywhere in India.

As Business Standard was to put it on 13 April, (https://wap.business-standard.com/article/economy-policy/india-s-covid-crisis-stems-from-arrogance-hyper-nationalism-incompetence-121041300113_1.html ), India’s Covid crisis stems from arrogance, hyper-nationalism, incompetence.

Soon thereafter, The Economist also stated, quite bluntly, in its issue dated 24 April 2021, that “A second wave was inevitable, the government’s failures were not.”

And then listen to what the Israeli newspaper Haaretz had to say (https://www.haaretz.com/world-news/how-modi-led-india-into-a-covid-catastrophe-1.9744273) – “Narendra Modi’s attempts to censor the news and massage death rates can’t hide his failure to prepare India for its disastrous second COVID wave. Indians are dying, and so is the prime minister’s ‘strongman’ image.”