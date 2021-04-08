A shrinking middle class could roil India badly

Poverty triumphs in India

If the middle class shrinks, so will consumption and tax collection. India’s economy will also shrink. One explanation is that that the entire world was in recession. The other is that, yes, the entire world was indeed savaged by the pandemic, but India had been floored and badly mauled. If the world shrank by 6.8%, India shrank by 25%. And India’s poor increased by 75 million.

The economic recovery that the government has been talking about may not be easy to achieve, notwithstanding the country’s amazing entrepreneurial class. This is because, little by little, some well-known, but seldom spoken about, truths have begun surfacing.

Seven steps to cause pain

First, that India’s trade policy is not the one which would help pull out the country from the recession that it is in. Anyone who has read Arvind Panagariya’s explanation why this is so will have no doubt about it.

Second, things could get worse. After all, India spends little on improving its most important asset -- its manpower. Investments on both fronts had declined. Investments on doles and subsidies had gone up, and that even included investments in agriculture. Almost all of India’s neighbours boast of higher scores on the Human Development Index and the Human Capital Index. The only laggard to India’s scores is Pakistan. Does India want that to be its benchmark?

Third, if Covid in its first avatar has done so much of damage, the second wave could hurt India even more severely. If the first wave was marked by the most draconian nation-wide lockdown (many other countries had imposed it for specific areas), the second wave has been marked by recklessness, callousness, and disdain for precaution. This contempt for protocols was not just by common people, but by the government. Watch the way it allowed surging crowds at election rallies. No mass. No social distancing. Data is hard to come by from most of these election-bound states. But pictures speak for themselves. The government turned a blind eye. So did the election commission. Now you will see body-bags and medicare costs soaring in many of these states. The numbers may not come out. But the suffering will increase. Revenue generation will be hit. India will see sand being thrown in its wheels of the economy.

The first indication of a worsening situation are already in public domain. CARE Ratings , through its report of 5 April 2021, reckons that the current Covid resurgence has caused it to project the “potential loss of GVA to the country [from this state alone]. It works out to around Rs 40,000 crore (in real terms). Our earlier estimate of GVA growth for FY22 was 10.24% which now gets reduced to 9.92%.” The numbers are likely to be hinger for the entire country, especially for the election-bound states.

Fourth, India’s temptation for subsidies and doles – especially to (a) the Hindi speaking states, and (b) BJP ruled states, will further weaken India. Doles and subsidies penalise the efficient and give a boost to the inefficient. The farmer agitation is just a symptom of a bigger malaise.