Policy watch: The curse of being an abandoned child in India

It all began in June 2017 when Bihar’s Social Welfare Department asked the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, to prepare a report on the condition of shelters and short-stay homes in the state.

The report submitted in early 2018 revealed “physical and sexual violations of girls in Child Care Institutions (CCI) in India, many unlicensed, especially at the Muzaffarpur home.” The department then filed an FIR at the women’s police station in Muzaffarpur in May 2018.

At the same time, the government of India too had been working on the state of CCIs across the country. It had been asked by the Supreme Court, in February 2013, to get this done (Writ Petition (CRL) No. 102 of 2007 in the matter of EXPLOI. OF CHILN. INJ ORPH IN ST. OF TN V/s Union of India & Ors). A committee was constituted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) on 2nd May 2017. It submitted its report on 5 September 2018. This report finally made its way to the Supreme Court of India

In the meantime, the Bihar police stated in July 2018 that at least 34 girls were drugged and raped at the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

On 5 August 2018, Governor Satyapal Malik suspended (not dismissed) six assistant directors of the state Welfare Department for negligence in duty. Three days later, on 8 August, Bihar’s Minister of Welfare, Manju Verma, also resigned (her husband, Chandeshwar Verma, allegedly had links to Thakur). Within a fortnight, an FIR was registered against the Verma couple after 50 cartridges were found at their house.

In February 2019, a special POCSO court also ordered a CBI probe against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and two senior civil servants. The Patna High Court then took suo motu cognizance of the incident and decided to monitor the investigations.

On 29 August 2018, the high court also directed the Special Director, CBI, New Delhi to monitor the progress of the probe.

The Supreme Court steps in

In September 2018, the Supreme Court stepped in. The contents of the MWCD report became public knowledge. In February 2019, the apex court directed the case to be transferred from Bihar to POCSO court at Delhi’s Saket district court complex. It gave the CBI three months to complete the investigations. The CBI revealed lapses on the part of over 70 officials in Bihar, including 25 IAS officers, in managing shelter homes in the state. Whether – and how -- they were penalised is not known.

The government officially informed the Supreme Court that India had 1,575 minors, who were victims of sexual abuse, and 189 victims of pornography. They were being ‘sheltered’ in the 9,589 childcare institutions (CCIs)across the country. There was a total of 9,382 children in such homes -- 6,928 boys and 2,454 girls -- in conflict with law. Almost 50% of the CCIs were without proper government authorisation.

"The number of children found to be victims of sexual abuses are 1,575 (girls-1,286 and boys-286) and victims of pornography to be 189 (girls-40 and boys-149)," the government told a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.

In January 2020, the Delhi court convicted 19 persons, including main accused Brajesh Thakur. The judge convicted Thakur for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gang rape. The court acquitted one of the accused in the case.

However, ohe one state which refused to part with information for the report was Uttar Pradesh. It was in keeping with other acts of mismanagement that the state had indulged in. It had mismanaged finances, made a mockery of law and order (read more about the Unnao case below), and brazenly exploits farmers. It opted not to disclose information on around 34 chile care institutions (CCI) in that state. Today, it refuses to disclose the number of Covid infected cases, and related deaths by now allowing extensive testing of potential cases.

But the MWCD too does not take child abuse seriously, it appears. After submitting the report in 2018, it does not seem to have followed up on regularisation of the CCIs, or getting inputs of how UP manages them. We asked the MWCD if the data from UP about sexual crimes and its CCIs had finally been compiled? Have irregular CCIs been regularised and suitably monitored?