Tharoor takes dig at Centre after 'Cow Hug Day' appeal withdrawn: 'guy misheard as gaay'

Tharoor takes dig after 'Cow Hug Day' appeal withdrawn: Was govt 'cow-ed' by jokes or was it 'cow-ardice' | File Photo

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is always on-point with his words and very well known for his brilliant use of the english language. This time Tharoor has taken a swipe over the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) withdrawing its appeal to celebrate February 14 (valentines day) as 'Cow Hug Day'. He has tweeted the AWBI letter asking whether the govt was "cow-ed" by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely "cow-ardice".

The Congress leader further took dig at the development and said that the original appeal was actually an oral instruction: 'Valentine's Day: let them hug their guy' but the last word was misheard by a Hindu Rashtravadi as gaay (cow).

The AWBI has issued a letter stating that it has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government amid widespread criticism on social media.

Hindu Rashtravadi misread 'Valentine's Day: let them hug their guy'

Tharoor tweeted and wrote, "Was the Government cow-ed by the jokes made at its expense or was it merely cow-ardice?" "My guess is the original appeal was an oral instruction: 'Valentine's Day: let them hug their guy' & the last word was misheard by a Hindu Rashtravadi as gaay!'."

The withdrawal of the appeal came just a day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the board to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day across the world.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board's secretary S K Dutta said in a notice posted on its website.

It was for the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'.

(with PTI inputs)

