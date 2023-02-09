Cow Hug Day: Internet creates viral meme to celebrate desi version of Valentine's Day, tweaks iconic 'Titanic' pose as 'Cowtanic'

Cow Hug Day - Viral meme | Twitter

Soon after Animal Welfare Board of India urged Indians to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day, the internet expressed their opinions to it.

With all due respect to the holy cow, Twitter questioned the concept of hugging a cow on Valentine's Day. While some suggested that the westernised celebration of the occasion sees expressing love towards one's partner, also in ways that can be sensual and flirty, the same approach can't be followed if one were to observe "Cow Hug Day."

Love birds seem to never get over the iconic Titanic pose from the Hollywood movie. Reacting to the above news update, desi netizens recreated the Titanic pose and called it 'Cowtanic.' In a fun way, the internet dubbed 'Cowtanic' to be a movie and suggested that it would release on February 14, 2023.

Check viral meme below

Coming this Valentine's Day at a gowshala near you! pic.twitter.com/jm4CReMNty — Manbir Kohli (@manbirkohli) February 9, 2023

The news that you might have wondered to be fake is true. Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking portal Alt News, took to Twitter and wrote, "I first thought it's FAKE NEWS, had archived tweets by news channels & verified handles. Turns out it's true. Animal Welfare board of India wants (appeal) you to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on Feb 14th Coz it brings “emotional richness” & increase “individual & collective happiness. (sic)”

The letter by the AWBI proposes February 14 as a day to hug the cows. The copy reads, "Celebrate the Cow Hug day on 14th February-regarding (sic)." "The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," it adds suggesting that vedic traditions are going extinct.

