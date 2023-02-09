Horoscope matched and band baaja baarat done right! Parrot & myna get married in Madhya Pradesh | Viral Photo

Valentine's week is already around and love birds are setting their relationship goals. Looks like this isn't just relevant to humans but also to a bird couple, a parrot and a myna, from Madhya Pradesh.

Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. In their ultimate couple goals, a parrot and a myna got hitched. Locals of Kareli conducted the wedding of this couple and it was done in a traditional Indian way. It had most rituals that are seen in a classic wedding that involves humans, from band baaja to baarat. Not just that, even the horoscopes of the two birds were reportedly matched before getting them married.

A few images from the celebration have surfaced on the internet and gone viral. And they show the bidaai ritual of the bird-bride.

Reports narrate the case as follows: Ramswaroop Parihar of Pipairya near Kareli in MP raised a myna as if she were his own daughter. The bird grew up with him and used to stay with him. The two had formed an unbreakable bond and had always remained together. He then met Badal Lal Vishwakarma, who had a parrot as a pet. The two pals then decided to marry their pets in a special and adorable ceremony.

