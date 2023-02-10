Representational Image |

Taking back an earlier decision to celebrate February 14, traditionally celebrated as Valentine's Day world-wide, as Cow Hug Day, the Animal Welfare Board on Friday withdrew its appeal.

In a statement to PTI, S K Dutta, Secretary, AWBI said," As directed by the competent authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2022 stands withdrawn."

Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day |

On February 8, the Board had appealed to the public to celebrate February 14, a day which is observed as Valentine’s Day in many parts of the world, as Cow Hug Day, claiming that embracing the cow would bring “emotional richness” and increase “individual and collective happiness.”

The move had led to outrage on social media.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)