Thank you Gurus: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on Guru Purnima 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on Guru Purnima.
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Many wishes on Guru Purnima. Today is a special day to honour the gurus who make life meaningful."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended wishes on the occasion of Guru Purnima. "Three things that cannot be hidden for long - Sun, Moon, and Truth - Gautam Buddha. Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Guru Purnima," the Congress leader wrote on the microblogging site Twitter (translated from Hindi).
Even, Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal extended wishes on the occasion of Guru Purnima. "On the auspicious occasion of #GuruPurnima, I offer my deepest respect to all our Gurus whose teachings and guidance have led us through life," he tweeted.
On the eve of 'Guru Purnima', Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday expressed gratitude towards his gurus, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in shaping his perspective and life.
In a Facebook post, he recalled the mentoring and counselling received from 57 gurus including late Tenneti Viswanadham, a freedom fighter and a leading politician, during his early political life, and later by Advani. Naidu, who lost his mother when he was just 15 months old, described his grandparents as his first gurus and recalled by name another 55 teachers who influenced him during his school, college and university days.
Many leaders took to Twitter to extend wishes on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Here's what they had to say:
Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's 'gurus' or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment.
