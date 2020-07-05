Thank you Gurus: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on Guru Purnima 2020

On the eve of 'Guru Purnima', Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday expressed gratitude towards his gurus, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in shaping his perspective and life.

In a Facebook post, he recalled the mentoring and counselling received from 57 gurus including late Tenneti Viswanadham, a freedom fighter and a leading politician, during his early political life, and later by Advani. Naidu, who lost his mother when he was just 15 months old, described his grandparents as his first gurus and recalled by name another 55 teachers who influenced him during his school, college and university days.