Guru Purnima 2019: Wishes, quotes, images and greetings in Marathi to share on Facebook, SMS and Instagram

Purnima tithi in the month of Ashada is celebrated as Guru Purnima. On this day, disciples pay respect to their gurus. The word ‘Guru’ is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘Gu’ meaning ‘darkness or ignorance’ and ‘Ru’ meaning ‘removal’. Hence, Guru is believed to be the removal of darkness from our lives. Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, commemorates the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa – the author and a character in the epic Mahabharata. Guru Purnima is also celebrated by Buddhists to commemorate the day when Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh.

On Guru Purnima, disciples offer puja to their gurus and seek their blessings. In India, the day is celebrated by thanking teachers and seeking blessings from them and also by remembering teachers and scholars from the history. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, which conincides with June or July according to the Gregorian calendar. In 2019, Guru Purnima falls on July 16.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, here are images and wishes in Marathi to share on Facebook, SMS and Instagram.