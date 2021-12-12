e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Thalaiva turns 71: Fans flood Twitter with adorable birthday wishes for Rajinikanth

FPJ Web Desk
Rajinikanth is very famous Indian actor, producer and screenwriter who majorly works in Tamil cinema. He has won many awards, like four Tamil Nadu State Film Best Actor Awards and a Filmfare Best Tamil Actor Award. The Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan.

Recently he was awarded with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, one of highest award given in the country for personality from film fraternity. His birthday is celebrated like a festival in various parts of the country and also by his huge fan base worldwide. See some of the special birthday wishes and memes made by his fans to wish him and acclaim his stardom.

Some of the fans have also announced noble work on their favorite stars birthday.

Politicians like Praful Patel have also joined huge fan base of Rajnikanth and extended their birthday wishes.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
