Rajinikanth Birthday Special: From 'Sivaji: The Boss' to 'Chandramukhi' - best movies of Thalaiva

Superstar Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, in a Marathi family in Bangalore.

He is the only actor in Indian cinema, who, at 71, is still commercially viable. As far as Thalaivar is concerned, age is just a number for him because he is 'The Superstar'.

Fans are always eagerly waiting to see more of the megastar and anything and everything he does immediately goes viral. Whenever he is spotted, he makes sure he amazes fans with his cool avatars and infectious smile.

No other star has survived in the film industry as long as he has and also been at the top of his game. The secret of his success and longevity can be attributed to his connect with the millennials. He has reinvented himself and stayed relevant over the years.

The Government of India has honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. He was also awarded India's highest award in the field of cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Here is a list of five of the superstar's best movies:

1. Sivaji The Boss

With this S Shankar film, superstar Rajinikanth became the second-highest paid actor in Asia after Jackie Chan. The movie is about a software engineer returning to his country to contribute to nation-building is met with resistance.

He opts for bribery to further his novel intentions. And he is robbed of all his money and thrown onto the streets. But corrupt bureaucrats didn’t know that they have woken up a sleeping lion. A righteous man avenging misdeeds of those in power is something that could give us satisfaction. It also won National Film Award for Best Special Effects.

2. Enthiran (Robot)

The superstar teamed up once again with Shankar for this science fiction, which also happened to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. The movie is about an advanced humanoid robot falling in love with its master’s girlfriend will set your screens on fire. He played dual roles, a scientist and an andro-humanoid robot. 'Enthiran' is among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

3. 2.0

This is the second instalment in the 'Enthiran (Robot)' franchise. Thalaivar reprised his roles of Vaseegaran and Chitti and the movie also stars Akshay Kumar in the negative role. This Tamil movie is the second highest-grossing film in India and is the fifth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

4. Kabali

The film stars Rajinikanth in the titular role, with Radhika Apte, Winston Chao, Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan and John Vijay in supporting roles. The film follows Kabali, an aged gangster who, once freed from prison, goes on to exact revenge upon his rivals while also looking for his wife and daughter.

5. Chandramukhi

The film stars Jyothika in the titular role with Rajinikanth in lead role. It is a remake of Vasu's Kannada film 'Apthamitra' (2004), which itself the main plot was inspired from the Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' (1993).

The plot revolves around a woman who suffers from dissociative identity disorder that affects a family, and a psychiatrist who intends to solve the case while risking his life. A standalone sequel titled 'Nagavalli' (2010) was made in Telugu.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 04:46 PM IST