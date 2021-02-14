Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing plant in Karnataka, says CM Yediyurappa

Reacting to his 41.2 million followers, Musk tweeted on making India his next destination: "As promised".

The world's richest man was replying to a tweet linked to a blog post on the Tesla fan site, Tesmanian, which noted that Tesla cars will be expensive for Indians but the cars will become more affordable for the country's middle class when the company starts production within India.

In the statement released in appreciation of the Union Budget, Yediyurappa said that the state would get Rs 10.904 crore for 33 national highway projects spanning 1,197 km. In north Karnataka, 13 highway projects worth Rs 21,000 crore have been cleared.

These projects were announced much before the Union government tabled its budget.

The CM said an industrial corridor is coming up at Tumakuru at a cost of Rs 7,725 crore that would generate 2.8 lakh jobs. He added that the state will get basic infrastructure updates worth Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

"Bengaluru will receive Rs 14,788 crore for Phase 2 of the Namma Metro project and Rs 23,093 crore for the suburban rail project. For other railway projects, the state will get Rs 4,870 crore," he said.

Describing it as a historic budget, he said that the tunnel project at Shiradi Ghat connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru has been approved. "Rs 10,000 crore will be released for the 13 km tunnel," the CM said.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)