James Bond-styled upcoming Tesla Roadster with rocket technology may hover, says Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk revealed that the electric car manufacturer Tesla is planning to introduce the rock technology in the upcoming Tesla Roadster. This will allow cars to hover above the ground, stated a news report.

During a podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, founder of Tesla, said, “I’m trying to figure out how to make this thing hover without, you know, killing people.”

“I thought like maybe we could make it hover but, like, not too high, so like maybe it can hover like a meter above the ground or something like that,” he added. “If you plummet, you blow out the suspension but you’re not gonna die.”

In January 2021, Musk through a tweet had said that the production of Tesla Roadster would be delayed until 2022. He had hinted that the delay is in part of engineering the roadster. Now with the latest comment, it becomes clear what the company has been up to in terms of engineering.

Meanwhile, in the 2020 second quarter financial results conference call, SpaceX CEO had stated that Tesla plans to tentatively build the Roadster in California. Earlier, the production for Roadster was expected in mid to late 2021.

He also stated that if the company is unable to engineer the hovering feature, the Roadster could still have rear thrusters that would make it “move like a bat out of hell” on the road.

“At minimum I’m confident we could do a thruster where the license plate flips down, you know, James Bond-style, and then the rocket thruster behind it, and that gives you three tons of thrust,” he said.