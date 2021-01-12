Elon Musk's Tesla registers unit in Bengaluru; appoints 3 directors in India

American electric car maker Tesla has registered its Indian arm amid indications that the company is set to enter the country's automobile market.

According to a regulatory filing, the firm has registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC Bangalore.

The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid up capital of Rs 1 lakh.

Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein have been appointed as directors of Tesla India, as per the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing.