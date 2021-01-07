Tesla's Elon Musk surpasses Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

Tesla Inc's Elon Musk surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person on Thursday, reported Bloomberg News.
Musk had a net worth of more than $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos.
Tesla Inc's shares were up by 5.65% at $798.73 on Thursday.
At 10.15 am in New York, the 49-year-old's net worth was at $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the world's richest person's spot since October 2017.
Musk, on the news, said "How strange"
"Well, back to work …" he added.
