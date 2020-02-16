Terrorism has no religion, is a common enemy of humanity, peace, development: VP M Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice President said that terror has no religion. Without naming Pakistan, he said that one of our neighbours is aiding, funding and training terror. Naidu added that want to befriend with all the neighbours, including our troubling neighbour. However, they should understand that they should not promote terror.

The Vice President stressed that India believes in peaceful coexistence and wants peace with all its neighbours. He appealed to all countries to come together to eradicate illiteracy and poverty from the world.

"NGOs should take lead in the poverty eradication and socio-economic empowerment of the marginalised sections of the society," he added.

Highlighting that more than 60 per cent of Indians still live in villages, the Vice President said that focus on strengthening the rural economy is needed.