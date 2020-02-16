PM Modi unveils Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's 63-ft tall statue; flags off Kashi Mahakal Express in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged off Kashi Mahakal Express (Varanasi-Indore) via video conferencing here on Sunday. The train will connect the three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

He also asserted that the trust set up for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will work "rapidly". "A trust has been formed for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. This trust will work rapidly," he said at a public meeting during his day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

The government had recently set up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on the Supreme Court's directive to the Union government to form a trust that can look into the construction and management of the temple.

Amidst continuing protests against the amended citizenship law, PM Modi said his government stood by the decision despite all pressure.

"Be it the decision on Article 370 or the Citizenship Amendment Act, it was necessary in the interest of the country. Despite pressure, we stand by our decision and will remain so," he said.

