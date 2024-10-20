Terrifying! Youth Gets Crushed To Death After He Jumps In Front Of Loaded Truck In Bilaspur; VIDEO Surfaces

Youth Jumps In Front Of Truck | X

Bilaspur: In a shocking incident, a youth committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving truck in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Initially, the truck driver was blamed for the youth's death, however, as the CCTV footage surfaced, it became clear that the youth had deliberately jumped in front of the truck, resulting in his death. The terrifying video of the incident is circulating on social media. The truck, which was loaded with goods, crushed the youth, and his blood-covered body was seen lying in the middle of the road.

Reports suggest the incident occurred near the Gurudwara in Dayalband at around 4 AM on Friday (October 18). The deceased, identified as Santosh Rajgir (28), was a resident of Tikrapara. He reportedly took the extreme step after a domestic dispute late at night. After the altercation, the youth left his house and committed suicide by jumping in front of the truck. He was a plumber by profession.

The video shows the truck, loaded with goods, taking a turn onto an empty main road. As the truck moves forward after turning, the youth jumps in front of it. The driver was unable to see him in time, and the front and rear tires ran over the man, crushing him to death. The youth died on the spot, and initially, locals blamed the truck driver for the death.

Fortunately, the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. When the police arrived at the scene, they took the youth's body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, the police confirmed that the youth had committed suicide by jumping in front of the truck and that the driver was not at fault.

There are also reports that Santosh's elder brother, Amit, had committed suicide around five years ago by hanging himself for unknown reasons. The family was devastated at the time, and now they are facing another tragedy after the younger son also died by suicide.