 Shocking Video: Chhattisgarh BJP Leader’s Six-Yr-Old Son Crushed To Death While Playing Badminton Outside His Aunt’s Home In Ambikapur
As per reports, after the incident, the people of the colony and the BJP leader's brother-in-law Abhishek Singh caught the accused driver and thrashed him badly. He was then handed over to the police and placed under arrest.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Chhattisgarh BJP leader Dheeraj Singh Dev’s six-year-old son died after being crushed under an SUV while playing outside his aunt’s house in Ambikapur on Tuesday night. 

As per reports, soon after the incident, the child, Swatantra Singhdev, was rushed to the hospital, but he died during the treatment.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the video, the boy can be seen playing badminton along with other children and a woman. Moments later he walks off and sits nearby on the road when an XUV appears from behind taking a sharp turn and crushing the boy under its wheels.

Watch the video here: 

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the victim's father, the police have registered a case and started an investigation. 

After this shocking incident, residents in the area are in deep shocking and mourning. They have demanded strict action against the accused.

