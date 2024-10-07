Chhattisgarh Horror: 10-Year-Old's Body Found With His Throat Slit, Head And Torso Found At River Bank; People Suspect Of Sacrifice For Black Magic

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 10-Year-Old's Body Found With His Throat, People Suspect Of Sacrifice | FP Photo

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh): Head and torso of a 10-year old boy was found lying on the bank of Moran river in Balrampur district on Sunday evening. The boy was missing for 5 days and he was brutally murdered. Meanwhile, the people suspected that the minor was sacrificed to please the deity or perform black magic.

The boy was murdered by slitting his throat with a sharp edged weapon. There is a possibility that the child was sacrificed. The incident occurred in the Balangi police station limits.

The deceased minor was identified as Brijesh Kumar Pal (10), resident of Torfa village, who all of sudden disappeared while he was playing in front of the house at around 4 pm on September 2. After the incident, the family filed a complaint in the police station under the missing person category. Tragically, the child's body was found 500 meters away from the house.

The victim's family members complained, since Brijesh went on missing, they constantly searched for him, enquired a lot from nearby areas to distant relatives at other places, but all efforts went in vain. Even the police failed to trace out the missing child.

However, on the fifth day, they received information from the villagers that a child's rotten body was lying in the forest on the banks of the Moran river. After this, the police were also informed about the matter. A team of forensic and dog squad along with police officers also reached the spot. The police said that the body was highly decomposed and immediately sent to the medical college for postmortem.

The police have found the head and torso of the slain child detached. It is suspected that the child was sacrificed by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon. After this, the body was brought to the river bank and disposed of. After the incident, the entire family including the villagers drowned in utter shock and gloom in short panic gripped the village.

Superintendent of Police Balrampur, Venkar Vaibhav told the media that the body of the minor boy was found. He was brutally murdered. The deceased was a student of class 5. His father Ram Ashok Pal works is a farmer. Meanwhile, in the primary phase of investigation, police have not found that the family has any bad blood with anybody or passing through any internal dispute within or outside the family or with anyone else. However, the Police are investigating all the aspects and the case will be resolved soon.

Notably, in this festive season of Navaratra, two day agon, a mid aged man's Bhuvneshwar Yadav body was found lying before his local deity, he committed suicide. People suspected he sacrificed himself before his home deity (Kuldevi). So, in the above case, chances of sacrifice cannot be ignored.