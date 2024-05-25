Terrifying Video: Man Flung 20-Feet Into Air As Speeding Car Hits Him While Crossing Road In Rajasthan’s Dholpur

X

In a video that is currently going viral on social media, a man was seen being hit by a speeding car while crossing a road in Rajasthan's Dholpur. The impact of the collision was so severe that the man was flung about 20 feet into the air before landing on the roadside.

The tragic accident occurred in the Basai Nawab area of Kaulari police station limits in Dholpur district. The victim, Darb Singh, who hails from Nagla Harlal village, was walking home on Wednesday when the incident took place. As he attempted to cross the Maniya road near his village, a fast-moving car struck him, causing him to be thrown into the air.CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and is spreading rapidly on social media. The video shows the man being hurled into the air by the force of the car's impact.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, Singh sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where his condition remains critical.

In a desperate attempt to avoid the car, Singh tried to run across the road, but the vehicle's high speed resulted in a powerful collision. After the incident, the driver fled the scene in the speeding car.

The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the accident but have not yet been able to locate the driver. The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to search for the suspect.