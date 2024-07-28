Terrifying Murder Video! 25-Yr-Old Hotel Worker Hacked To Death In Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri, 1 Arrested |

Tamil Nadu: In a shocking incident from Tamil Nadu, 25-year-old man, Mohamed Ashik, was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Dharmapuri district on Saturday, July 26. Ashik was employed at a hotel in Dharmapuri's Elakkiampatt area when the incident occurred.

According to an India Today report quoting the police, at least four unidentified men entered the hotel premises and repeatedly stabbed Ashik. CCTV footage of the incident revealed the sequence of events.

Hotel employee hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Ashik.



One person arrested, police looking out for more suspects.#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/GFV0B7tH62 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 28, 2024

CCTV Captures Horrific Murder

The footage showed the accused entering the hotel, with two of them engaging Ashik in conversation. Suddenly, one of the assailants pulled out a knife and began attacking Ashik. Despite Ashik's attempts to evade the assault, the attackers cornered him and continued their brutal attack. The perpetrators also threatened other hotel staff members who tried to intervene.

Upon receiving an alert about the attack, a police team quickly arrived at the scene and rushed Ashik to the Dharmapuri District Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and have made one arrest in connection with the incident.

Police Shares Details On The Case

An official from the Dharmapuri Police while speaking to India Today, provided more details about the case. The initial investigation revealed that Ashik was in a relationship with a woman and had visited her home two months prior to propose for marriage. However, the woman refused Ashik's proposal and her brothers, Janaranjan and Hamsapriyan, allegedly threatened him.

The police have arrested one suspect and are actively searching for the others, including Janaranjan and Hamsapriyan. The CCTV footage from the hotel has been retrieved and is being used in the ongoing investigation. The motive behind the attack is reportedly believed to be related to the personal relationship between Ashik and the woman, which her family opposed.